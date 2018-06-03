It’s not hard to track down Brooks Headley on any given day.

“I am always at the restaurant,” the chef and owner of Superiority Burger says recently on a call from, of course, his restaurant. “They have to force me to take days off, I don’t like it.”

Headley lives a block away from his East Village spot, which enables this lifestyle.

“There are months at a time when I go nowhere except for the restaurant and my apartment to sleep in, and Union Square to go to the markets,” says Headley, 45.

This month, the James Beard Award-winning chef is stepping out of the kitchen to promote his latest cookbook.

“Superiority Burger Cookbook,” out this week, is a document of the vegetarian restaurant, which in just three years has become a destination for meat and non-meat eaters alike for its inventive, flavorful fare.

The restaurant’s bestseller is handily its namesake — a quinoa-chickpea patty whose fans range from David Chang to Cate Blanchett — and is the first recipe in the cookbook.

“I think the key thing about the burger is, everything is made by hand,” Headley says. “We don’t even have a big mixer to mix the burger. Everything’s mixed by hand. Everything is hand-formed. This isn’t something that we’re buying frozen. It’s not getting packaged in a factory somewhere.”

The recipe took some testing before landing on what grains and beans to use and how to best bind it (eggs were replaced by a potato starch slurry to make it vegan).

“What I realized in opening up a vegetarian restaurant, what you’re actually doing is opening up a vegan restaurant,” Headley says. “You can’t open up a vegetarian restaurant and not have 100 percent vegan options for people.”

About a month in, Headley ditched eggs in the burger as well as from the ice cream on the dessert menu, which helped in more ways than one.

“It’s actually kind of a relief not to use eggs because they’re hard to store and they take up a lot of space, which we don’t have,” he says.

With just 300 square feet to work with, Headley and his team have to be efficient about their use of equipment and ingredients. That includes no deep fryer for French fries.

“I don’t have a beef with French fries — I love French fries — but we would probably mess them up so we don’t make fries,” he says. “A place like Balthazar does amazing fries, but we don’t have the space or manpower to do fries.”

Instead, Superiority Burger offers different sides to pair with your burger, from warm and cold salads to a variety of crunchy potatoes.

The more than 100 recipes in the cookbook have at some point been served in the restaurant, whether as a menu staple or a special.

“Cookbooks don’t make any money — I was compelled by a higher force to document what we’re doing,” Headley says.

Superiority Burger doesn’t stop innovating; since wrapping up the manuscript a year and a half ago, Headley and his team have come up with another 100 recipes.

“Through the process of writing and figuring out the recipes, we usually write them on printer tape from the order machine — you’ll find them taped all over the walls and hanging off the ceiling,” he says. “We have crazy scraps of paper taped everywhere.”