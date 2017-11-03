Let us count the ways you can reinvent the traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner.

The components of a traditional Turkey Day meal — oven-roasted turkey with stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce — can be transformed in countless ways, and creative chefs around New York City are doing exactly that this November. If you love Thanksgiving dinner above all other holiday feasts, you don't have to limit indulging in those cravings to Thursday, Nov. 23, and the following days of leftovers.

Try a turkey and stuffing-filled dumpling in the East Village, or a candied yam cookie in midtown.

Here's a sampling of the Thanksgiving-inspired foods you can savor over the next few weeks.

Clinton Hall's Tater Tot Turkey Burger

Potato buns pale in comparison to the crispy
Potato buns pale in comparison to the crispy tater tot bun Clinton Hall is serving its Thanksgiving-inspired burgers on. The beer hall stacks its sandwich with a Pat LaFrieda turkey patty, Cheddar cheese jalapeño stuffing and house-made orange cranberry sauce, and dips it all in steaming brown gravy. The homage to all your favorite Thanksgiving foods comes with a flight of four beers. $20, multiple locations, www.clintonhallny.com (Credit: Clinton Hall)

Mimi Cheng's Thanksgiving dumplings

You can stuff a dumpling with almost anything,
You can stuff a dumpling with almost anything, so the trendy Taiwanese dumpling shop has opted for all the traditional Thanksgiving foods: turkey, house-made gravy, and sage stuffing. It's your Turkey Day dinner rolled up into a bite-sized dough case. Instead of soy sauce, you'll get a cranberry dipping sauce on the side. The dumplings are available during the month of November. $9.75 for six dumplings, $11.75 for eight, locations in the East Village and NoLIta, mimichengs.com (Credit: Mimi Cheng's)

Roasted turkey monkey bread sandwich from Quality Eats

The modern steakhouse is carving up turkey for
The modern steakhouse is carving up turkey for a special Thanksgiving sandwich, featuring layers of roasted turkey and a Faicco's sausage stuffing and cranberry mostarda, on monkey bread. (That's a sweet, sticky breakfast pastry.) $25 with a glass of holiday fountain punch, 19 Greenwich Ave., Manhattan, qualityeats.com (Credit: Quality Eats)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Thanksgiving cookies from Schmackary's

This beloved midtown bakery has five flavors that
This beloved midtown bakery has five flavors that evoke Thanksgiving's sweet side: candied yam, which comes topped with toasted marshmallow; cranberry dream, which includes not only dried cranberries, but white chocolate chips and is finished with a lemon glaze; pick of the patch, a pumpkin cookie with notes of butterscotch, toffee and caramel; pumpkin spice, decorated with maple cream cheese frosting; and sweet corn, which is made with corn flour and cornmeal. All make appearances at Schmackary's on different days of the week throughout November. $2.75 a cookie, $5 for 2, 362 W. 45th St., Manhattan, schmackarys.com (Credit: Schmackary's)

By Chloe's Gobble Gobble Burger

Those who eschew turkey meat can get in
Those who eschew turkey meat can get in on the Thanksgiving fun, too. The fast-casual vegan restaurant's Gobble Gobble Burger features a lemon-caper seitan patty topped with sautéed kale, stuffing, rosemary gravy and fresh cranberry sauce, and is served on a potato bun. It's available now through Nov. 30. $11.95, multiple locations, eatbychloe.com (Credit: By Chloe)

5 Napkin Burger's Thanksgiving on a Bun

Available for the month of November, this 10-ounce
Available for the month of November, this 10-ounce patty is a 50:50 combination of ground turkey (white and dark meat) and pork sausage, with celery, onions, apples, currants, fresh thyme and sage, and cornbread. It's topped with smoked cheddar, onion gravy, chicory, sweet-potato chips and cranberry mayo, and it's served on a potato roll. $14, multiple locations, 5napkinburger.com (Credit: 5 Napkin Burger )

Milk Bar's Thanksgiving croissant

A
A "stuffing"-flavored croissant packed with house roasted turkey, gravy and cranberry sauce -- what better way could there be to enjoy a little preview of your Turkey Day dinner? $7.62, Milk Bar, multiple locations, milkbarstore.com (Credit: Momofuku Milk Bar)