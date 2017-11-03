Let us count the ways you can reinvent the traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner.

The components of a traditional Turkey Day meal — oven-roasted turkey with stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce — can be transformed in countless ways, and creative chefs around New York City are doing exactly that this November. If you love Thanksgiving dinner above all other holiday feasts, you don't have to limit indulging in those cravings to Thursday, Nov. 23, and the following days of leftovers.

Try a turkey and stuffing-filled dumpling in the East Village, or a candied yam cookie in midtown.

Here's a sampling of the Thanksgiving-inspired foods you can savor over the next few weeks.