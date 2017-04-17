Tipsy Scoop’s Ice Cream Barlour heading to 26th Street

Grab a $1 booze-infused ice cream scoop.

Ice cream purveyor Tipsy Scoop is graduating from the local grocery store to its very own ice cream shop, opening May 7 on East 26th Street near Third Avenue.

The spiked treats will be offered in scoops, ice cream sandwiches and cakes, with flavors made from new and seasonal wines and liquors. The exact menu hasn’t been finalized yet, but on opening day, customers can expect a Patron-based margarita flavor.

The Barlour will also be selling ice cream flights of four flavors served in chocolate and sprinkles-rimmed shot glasses.

And yes, you need to be 21 or older to purchase.

The first 25 customers to arrive opening day will receive $1 ice cream scoops, and the first 50 can snag a Tipsy Scoop tank or tote.

Tipsy Scoop will be located at 217 E. 26th St. in Manhattan, and will be open from noon to 9 p.m. For more information, visit tipsyscoop.com