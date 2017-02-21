UberEATS expands breakfast hours with free bagels in NYC

Early risers have a new breakfast option.

UberEATS, the ride hailing app’s food delivery service, is expanding its breakfast delivery options beginning Wednesday at 7 a.m., the company said, and nearly 300 restaurants across its delivery area will be included.

And to celebrate the earlier hours and increased options, UberEATS’s app users will be offered free breakfast. Between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday, app users below 59th Street in Manhattan can snag a free breakfast for four from Wandering Bear Coffee and Bagel Boss. The deal includes four bagels, cream cheese and a 36-ounce box of cold-brew coffee.

To start your day off with the free carbs, open the app after 8 a.m., enter your delivery address and select Wandering Bear from the restaurant page. Add the “Breakfast on Us” item to your cart and use code BKFASTEATS for free delivery.

Breakfast will be available through the app seven days a week beginning at 7 a.m. — how late it will be available will depend on the restaurant.

Sadly, Staten Islanders will have to wait. For now, the service is available in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.