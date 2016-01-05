Vandal, TurnStyle and more expected NYC restaurant openings

If you’re still scrambling to make it to some of NYC’s biggest restaurant openings in 2015 (here’s looking at you, Santina, Wildair, Fuku, Superiority Burger …), well, get ready to add to your list. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated openings happening just this month — plus a couple food hall destinations to keep your eye on.

Vandal

The chef behind The Stanton Social and Beauty & Essex has a new Lower East Side project in partnership with TAO Group. The 300-seat restaurant celebrates global street fare, with a menu of multiethnic small plates as well as original work by the likes of such street artists as Shepard Fairey and Hush. Opening: Mid-January; 199 Bowery, 212-400-0199, vandalnewyork.com

Pasquale Jones

Charlie Bird fans, take note. The restaurant’s partners, chef Ryan Hardy and Robert Bohr, are behind this new concept, and the 50-seat restaurant space is designed by Leroy Street Studio, which is behind the look and feel of Charlie Bird, too. As for food, the menu will feature “Neo-NY style pizzas,” pork shoulders, dry-aged steaks and more cooked in two wood-fired ovens. Opening: Late January; 86 Kenmare St., pasqualejones.com

Wisefish Poke

Poke — Hawaii’s famed raw fish dish — is the focus of this seafood shop. It’ll offer a modern interpretation of the culinary tradition in bowl form, with diners able to customize their bowl with a rotating selection of bases, seafood and vegetables, sauces and mix-ins. Beer, wine and sake are also planned down the line. Opening: Late January; 263 W. 19th St., wisefishpoke.com

Reservoir Dogs

This cleverly-named gourmet hot dog shop will offer guests the opportunity to build their own franks. There’ll be hot dogs and sausages made with locally sourced meat, a vegetarian option and a variety of toppings. Prime your Instagram: The small eatery also features a spray-painted mural of the 3 train by 5Pointz co-founder Meres One. Opening: Late January; 717 Franklin Ave., Crown Heights, 347-763-3647

ON OUR RADAR

TurnStyle

The food hall goes underground with this Columbus Circle market, which will feature more than 20 food vendors and retail spots, including vegan chain Blossom du Jour, mini artisanal donut makers Doughnuttery, juicer Pressed Juicery, organic cafe Ellary’s Greens and pizzeria Ignazio’s Pizza. Opening: March; Eighth Avenue between 57th and 58th streets, turn-style.com

DeKalb Market Hall

Plans for City Point, the mixed-used development in Downtown Brooklyn, include a Trader Joe’s, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and this 30,000-square-foot food hall, which will be home to upward of 45 vendors on City Point’s concourse level. So far more than 20 have been confirmed and include Ample Hills, Arepa Lady, Fletcher’s Brooklyn Barbecue, Katz’s Delicatessen and Meltkraft. Opening: Fall 2016; 1 Dekalb Ave., Downtown Brooklyn, citypointbrooklyn.com