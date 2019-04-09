For its first cookbook, NYC-based wellness website Well+Good is all about making you feel better.

The 100 recipes featured in “Well+Good” (out April 16, $29.99), by founders Alexia Brue and Melisse Gelula are provided by health authorities from a variety of fields and are designed with specific wellness benefits in mind, including better digestion, focus, mood, sex, skin, sleep and energy.

Among the latter is this recipe from none other than tennis great Venus Williams. The vegan burrito, inspired by one of her favorite restaurants, Christopher’s Kitchen in Palm Beach, “keeps me energized even through the toughest workouts,” she says in the cookbook.

Jalapeño vegan burrito

Serves 4

2 tsp. olive oil

1 small red onion, diced

1 large red bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch dice

1 garlic clove, minced

1 cup sliced button or cremini mushrooms

1 cup cooked jasmine or brown rice

1 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

Sea salt

4 whole-wheat tortillas

2 cups shredded romaine lettuce

1 cup guacamole

1 cup tomato salsa

1/4 cup jalapeño cashew cream (recipe follows)

1. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When it shimmers, add the onion, bell pepper and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft and just beginning to color, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl.

2. Add the mushrooms to the skillet, increase the heat to medium-high, and cook until soft, about 2 minutes. Transfer the mushrooms to the bowl with the other vegetables. Stir in the rice and black beans and season with salt.

3. To assemble the burritos, lay out the tortillas on a clean surface. Divide the vegetable-rice mixture evenly among the tortillas, spooning it neatly down the centers. Top with the lettuce, using about ½ cup on each. Spoon the guacamole and salsa over the top, using about 1/4 cup on each. Drizzle with the cashew cream.

4. Tuck in the two sides of the tortillas and, starting from the edge closest to you, roll them up gently but with some pressure to create a neat log. Slice them in half across the middle and serve.

Jalapeño cashew cream

Makes about 2 cups

2 cups raw cashews, soaked in water overnight and drained

1/2 to 1 medium jalapeño, sliced

Juice of 1/2 lemon (about 1 tbsp.)

Kosher salt

1. In a high-speed blender or food processor, combine the soaked cashews, jalapeño, lemon juice and salt to taste. Blend until smooth; add 1 tbsp. water, if needed, to reach the desired consistency.

2. Store the cashew cream in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Reprinted from “Well + Good.” Copyright © 2019 by Well+Good. Photographs copyright © 2019 by Johnny Miller. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.