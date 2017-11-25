Now that you've had your fill of turkey breast and pumpkin pie, you're ready to plan for your next big holiday meal.

The multi-course affairs that are Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner typically dirty several tall stacks of dishes, so we cast no aspersions on New Yorkers who'd prefer to take the easy way out. The city offers all kinds of options for dining out with family and friends, from sushi to pork-chop plates .

Here's a look at some of the restaurants open for the holiday.

Maxwell's Chophouse

This NoMad steakhouse will offer up a special prix-fixe menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day featuring options like an apricot-glazed pork chop served over walnut bread pudding and a bouillabaisse packed with pan-seared sea bass, shrimp, lobster, clams and roasted tomatoes. Special desserts include sticky toffee pudding with brandy ice cream, and hot chocolate crème brûlée with peppermint whipped cream.The restaurant's full dinner menu will also be available. ($74 per person, 1184 Broadway, Manhattan, maxwellschophouse.com) (Credit: Maxwell's Chophouse)

Aureole

On Christmas Eve, dig into a three-course meal at this Michelin-starred, luxurious spot with selections like Wagyu beef carpaccio and goat milk risotto as appetizers, beef tenderloin with creamy truffle potatoes and marinated root vegetables (pictured) and poached lobster in a coconut broth as entrées and winter squash cheesecake and chocolate torte as desserts. ($125 per person, charliepalmer.com/aureole-new-york) (Credit: Charlie Palmer)

The Lambs Club

The highlight of a Christmas Eve or Day brunch at Geoffrey Zakarian's The Lambs Club is undoubtedly the hot chocolate bar, where you'll have your pick of three hot beverages and an assortment of house-made toppings. Live caroling music will set the set the scene as you nosh. Menu highlights include: house-cured smoked Arctic char with crème fraîche and caper berries on a bagel; oven-baked eggs en cocotte with San Marzano tomatoes, Spanish capers, pecorino and fennel; and stuffed French toast with whipped peanut butter strawberry compote and butterscotch. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($68 per adult, 132 West 44th St., Manhattan, thelambsclub.com) (Credit: The Lambs Club)

Bill's Bar & Burger

After taking in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, mosey over to Bill's Bar & Burger, also at Rockefeller Center, which will be serving favorites like the pictured steakhouse burger on Christmas Day. (16 West 51st St., Manhattan, billsbarandburger.com) (Credit: Bill's Bar & Burger)

The Wayfarer

This classic American grill just south of Central Park is serving up its regular menu from 6:30 a.m. to midnight on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. On Christmas Day, it's offering its standard breakfast fare starting at 7:30 a.m. At noon, the Christmas brunch menu offers everything from sushi rolls to French toast nuggets ($18) to a 10-ounce fillet mignon with blue-cheese horseradish ($47). For dinner, which will be served from 5 p.m. to midnight, there are raw-bar options, starters like charred octopus and duck meatballs (both $17), entrées such as ginger-crusted salmon ($35) and roast goose ($38). (101 W. 57th St., Manhattan, thewayfarernyc.com) (Credit: The Wayfarer )