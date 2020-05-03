A ‘purrfect’ end to car cat-astrophe in Brooklyn as cops save trapped feline

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Their engine really purred without turning the car on.

Residents of Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn were surprised to hear a noise under the hood of a Toyota parked on East 23rd Street and Avenue W Sunday afternoon. Moments later, they discovered, deep in the engine compartment, a kitten trapped between the hoses and wires.

Officers from the 61st Precinct and Emergency Service personnel responded and at first tried to remove the kitten from underneath the car without success. After finding the owner of the car, police were able to dig into the engine compartment where they spent nearly two hours to free the kitten.

Police Officers Carter and Cucuzza joined Emergency Service cop, Police Officer Salvage Dzechowski, in an effort to remove the cat. After more than two hours of dismantling some parts, the cat was free.

Neighbors Steven Lynn and his girlfriend immediately fell in love with the fragile feline, took him home in Sheepshead Bay, gave him a bath, and named him Mr. Belvedere.

“I’m the proud owner of a new kitten and yes, I’m a cat dude and this one needed a home,” Lynn said of his new adoptee, a young male that he will need to take to the vet because of ear mites.

Lynn already has a cat, a snake, and a snake, but “the snake is more afraid of them than they are of him.”

“I’ve got a new best friend,” Lynn said proudly. “He’s gonna have a happy home now.”