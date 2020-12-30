Editorial | Time for Schumer and Pelosi to hold Trump coup conspirators accountable | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

What do you call the actions of a president who refuses to accept the outcome of his electoral defeat, and has propagated mistrust and debunked conspiracy theories for months now?

What do you call the actions of the president’s supporters who continue to aid and abet him in undermining the will of American voters with baseless lawsuits that were overwhelmingly defeated?

What do you call the actions of 126 Members of the House of Representatives who signed onto one such lawsuit, Texas v. Pennsylvania, filed with the intent of throwing out millions of votes in several states and overturning the outcome of the election? What about the actions of Senators who vow to protest the certification of electoral votes in Congress for the same purpose?

You don’t call them acting like Republicans (though they claim to be), or patriots, but you don’t write them off as ignorant morons, either. And you certainly don’t call them defenders of democracy, freedom, or the rule of law.

Only one word springs to mind when describing the actions of outgoing President Donald Trump and his most obedient followers who remain hellbent on orchestrating some half-assed coup to stop Joe Biden from taking his rightful spot as the next, duly-elected President of the United States:

Traitorous.

Make no mistake, another Republican will be elected president someday. That person may espouse the same worldview and totalitarian tendencies of Trump. But that person will also be smarter than Trump — and won’t make the same mistakes.

That would spell the end of the republic as we know it.

So the answer now must be for Democrats, and those law-abiding Republicans still left in the halls of government, to take a stand now — and drop the hammer on all of Trump’s co-conspirators.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must not permit any House member who signed onto Texas v. Pennsylvania to take their seat in the new Congress, until such time as each of them makes public and written statements renouncing their support of the seditious suit.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer must seek rebuke and censure against Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Alabama Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville, both of whom claimed they would protest the electoral vote certification on Jan. 6. Neither of them deserve the privilege of holding a Senate seat as long as they are so willing to undermine democracy.

New York should also seek to disbar Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, and any other attorney with a state law license, who continues to aid and abet Trump’s undemocratic coup.

Those who seek to overturn the will of voters, without any just and proven cause, cannot be trusted with upholding the laws of this country any longer — and have no business being in the halls of Congress or the courtrooms of America.