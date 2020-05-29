Person of interest brought in for questioning in connection to fatal Bronx stabbing: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A person was taken into custody for questioning regarding a stabbing in the Bronx on Thursday night.

According to police, at 7:58 p.m. on May 28, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed at 861 Tinton Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found that a 32-year-old man had been stabbed in the abdomen.

Police say that blood was splattered on the walls of the crime scene. No motive behind the stabbing has been determined at this time.

EMS rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A person whose identity has not been released yet was taken in for questioning at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting by Alex Mitchell