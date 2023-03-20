All high schoolers will soon be eligible for reduced ferry fares and greater access to IDNYC cards

The city council passed legislation Thursday that will reduce ferry prices for high school students as well as provide additional help for them in accessing IDNYC cards.

Starting next school year, high schoolers will be eligible for reduced ferry fares and assistance by the Department of Education in applying for IDNYC cards.

The reduced ferry fare bill, sponsored by Councilmember Amanda Farías (D-Bronx), who chairs the city’s Economic Development committee, mandates that the New York City ferry discount be extended to the city’s high school students. The discounted ferry fare is $1.35, compared to the $4 regular fare. Currently, the reduced ferry fare is available to seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income residents via Fair Fares.

“I am proud to be the prime sponsor of Intro 236, which will ensure students have access to our NYC Ferry system and only pay for half-priced ferry tickets,” Farías said in a statement. “This bill will increase transit equity citywide, allowing for more students to take the ferry and economically helping those who already do.”

IDNYC cards, which are identification cards for New York City residents, are currently available to people at least 10-years-old and up, including New Yorkers who are undocumented. As a way to get the cards into more hands, Councilmember Rita Joseph, who chairs the city’s Education Committee, sponsored a bill that requires the DOE to distribute and help high school students access IDNYC information and the application form.

“The benefits IDNYC card holders have are unmatched,” Joseph said in a statement. “With an IDNYC card, students will have access to cultural institutions and much more.”

IDNYC cards offer access to city services and notable benefits such as free membership to the MET, Central Park Zoo, MoMA, Brooklyn Children’s Museum, New York City Ballet, New York Aquarium, Metropolitan Opera, and the Apollo Theater. While some museums already offer free admission for students and children, free admission might be date-restricted or have age cutoffs from 12 to 16 years and under, depending on the institution.

The latest IDNYC benefits also include access to The Africa Center, Costco, The Juilliard School, The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark, National Sawdust, The Shed, and Wollman Rink at Central Park.

Besides cultural and city benefits, the IDNYC card is also broadly accepted as an official form of identification by city agencies, NYPD, employers, entry into public buildings, and for taking the high school equivalency exam.

Those with IDNYC cards can also use them to apply for affordable housing online, open a bank or credit union account at several financial institutions across New York City. IDNYC card holders can also receive up to 50% off FDA-approved prescription medications at more than 2,000 pharmacies across New York City.

Food Bazaar supermarket purchases will be discounted 5% when you present your IDNYC at checkout.