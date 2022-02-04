Video | Online learning with an LD: Challenges, triumphs, and lessons learned

Online learning can present obstacles and challenges for any student, particularly those with a learning difference (LD). In the latest Schneps Media webinar, hear stories of success and triumph that have emerged from the experience of teaching and learning online.

The panel explores how the explosion of online learning in the past two years has exposed the strengths and weaknesses of this format for students with LD. Topics include:

Who has benefited and who still struggles?

How can online teaching be modified to produce successful strategies for students with LD and attention challenges?

Watch the full webinar below: