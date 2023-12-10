PHOTOS | Z100 Jingle Ball brings holiday cheer to Madison Square Garden

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New York City got into the holiday spirit Friday night at Z100 and iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball.

The star-studded concert featured performances Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Cher and more, and marked the 27th time the event has been held at Madison Square Garden.

The holiday-themed bash dates back to 1996, when it was a single concert. Now, Jingle Ball tours the country — and only the world’s biggest musical acts get to be on the bill.

For those who couldn’t snag a seat to this year’s showcase, you can catch the Jingle Ball Tour on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and on Hulu the next day.