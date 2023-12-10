Quantcast
Arts & Entertainment

PHOTOS | Z100 Jingle Ball brings holiday cheer to Madison Square Garden

By Posted on
Paul Russell performs at the Jingle Ball 2023, Friday, Dec. 8 at Madison Square Garden.
Photo by Kevin Kane

New York City got into the holiday spirit Friday night at Z100 and iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball.

The star-studded concert featured performances Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Cher and more, and  marked the 27th time the event has been held at Madison Square Garden.

The holiday-themed bash dates back to 1996, when it was a single concert. Now, Jingle Ball tours the country — and only the world’s biggest musical acts get to be on the bill.

For those who couldn’t snag a seat to this year’s showcase, you can catch the Jingle Ball Tour on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and on Hulu the next day.

Melanie Martinez.Photo by Kevin Kane
Paul Russell performs at the Jingle Ball 2023, Friday, Dec. 8 at Madison Square Garden.Photo by Kevin Kane
Any Cohen.Photo by Kevin Kane
Cher.Photo by Kevin Kane
Kirstin Maldonado of Pentatonix.Photo by Kevin Kane
Sabrina Carpenter.Photo by Kevin Kane
Jelly Roll.Photo by Kevin Kane
Jared Leto.Photo by Kevin Kane
Jelly Roll.Photo by Kevin Kane
Big Time Rush.Photo by Kevin Kane
Big Time Rush.Photo by Kevin Kane
Cher.Photo by Kevin Kane

