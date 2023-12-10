PHOTOS | Z100 Jingle Ball brings holiday cheer to Madison Square Garden
Paul Russell performs at the Jingle Ball 2023, Friday, Dec. 8 at Madison Square Garden.
Photo by Kevin Kane
New York City got into the holiday spirit Friday night at Z100 and iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball.
The star-studded concert featured performances Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Cher and more, and marked the 27th time the event has been held at Madison Square Garden.
The holiday-themed bash dates back to 1996, when it was a single concert. Now, Jingle Ball tours the country — and only the world’s biggest musical acts get to be on the bill.
For those who couldn’t snag a seat to this year’s showcase, you can catch the Jingle Ball Tour on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and on Hulu the next day.