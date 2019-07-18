LATEST PAPER
79° Good Evening
SEARCH
79° Good Evening
Entertainment

New festival looks to 'amplify and celebrate' women's voices through film 

"Untouchable" premieres at 51Fest in NYC this weekend.

"Untouchable" premieres at 51Fest in NYC this weekend.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Barbara Alper

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia
Print

A new film festival hits Greenwich Village this weekend with a female-focused lineup that includes the premiere of Harvey Weinstein allegations doc "Untouchable" and a Kathy Griffin docu-comedy special. 

Dubbed 51Fest, the four-day festival comes from the Tina Brown-founded Women in the World and Sixth Avenue's IFC Center. It looks to amplify and celebrate women’s voices. Its tagline: The female majority on screen. 

"Women make up 51% of the population and yet we don't have 51% of the representation on screen," program director Anne Hubbell says of the inspiration behind the festival. 

51Fest balances screenings of projects by women filmmakers and movies with a strong central female character with sit-down conversations. "It's all about putting women on the stage, front and center." 

"One of the most unique things about 51Fest is the conversations we're going to have," she adds. "The lineup is looking at women from all walks of life." 

The festival is set to feature a screening of "Untouchable," the Hulu documentary about all the sexual assault allegations made against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein. 

"We'll have the filmmaker and two of Weinstein's accusers here. Given that so much of the New York industry knows him or knew the company, and given everything going on with his case, and so many women have been affected by his behavior, having that conversation in this context is very important." 

The lineup includes a sit-down with comedian Kathy Griffin, who faced turmoil in 2017 for posting a gory photo featuring a fake severed President Donald Trump head; and a special conversation about "A Girl from Mogadishu," a drama exposing gender-based violence.

The lineup aims to highlight "things that don't get talked about a lot, like female genital mutilation or what it's like to be a mom in a war zone," Hubbell explains. 

Here's a look at the inaugural fest's full lineup. All events are scheduled for the IFC Center, except where otherwise listed. Tickets are $18 per screening ($15 for IFC Center members). 

Thursday

"Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story" — 7:30 p.m. (SVA Theatre)

Friday

Women in the World Spotlight: Supermajority — 7 p.m.

"Unbelievable" — 8:30 p.m.

Saturday 

"Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins" — noon

"Brittany Runs a Marathon" — 2:45 p.m.

"Official Secrets" — 5:30 p.m.

"After the Wedding" — 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

"For Sama" — 2:30 p.m.

"Otherhood" — 2:30 p.m.

"A Girl from Mogadishu" — 5:15 p.m.

"Untouchable" — 8:15 p.m.

Meghan Giannotta

Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Entertainment photos & videos

Spike Lee's Netflix series remake of his 1986 Spike Lee’s 'She’s Gotta Have It' won’t return to Netflix
Grand Bazaar is back with its fourth annual Cool off at the Ice Cream Blizzard & more to do this weekend
Teams of five will face off in a Compete in a sausage eating contest & more to do this week
Former professional boxer Pernell Whitaker died Sunday, July Boxing champ Pernell Whitaker dies at 55: Report
This rooftop party for women at Hudson Terrace Don't just march, celebrate at these Pride parties
The Stonewall Inn, the center of the LGBTQ Secrets of the Stonewall Inn