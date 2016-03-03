Abbi Jacobson of ‘Broad City’ to release ‘Carry This Book’

The illustrated book from the “Broad City” star is slated to hit shelves in October.

Yas Queen.

Abbi Jacobson of Comedy Central’s “Broad City” announced Thursday on Twitter that she will be coming out with a new illustrated book, titled “Carry This Book,” on Oct. 11, citing a story in Entertainment Weekly.

In her tweet, the “Broad City” co-creator said, “This is gonna be good. Couldn’t be more excited!”

In “Carry This Book,” Jacobson will illustrate “actual and imagined items found in the pockets and purses, bags and glove compartments of real and fantastical people,” according to a news release from Viking.

This isn’t her first book, however. She published two adult coloring books in 2013: “Color This Book: New York City” and “Color This Book: San Francisco.”

Similar to the artwork her “Broad City” character sells to raise money to repair the shattered mirror at the gym (season two’s eighth episode, “Kirk Steele”), the book features insights into the contents of Oprah’s favorite purse, or perhaps what’s inside Bernie Madoff’s suitcase.

According to the Viking statement, the book is a humorous exploration of “how the things we carry around every day can make up who we are.”