Airbnb launches NYC experiences with Sarah Jessica Parker shopping trip

As Carrie Bradshaw once said, “A wise woman skips the stock market and invests in her closet.”

Invest in revamping your own shoe collection with the “Sex and the City” actress herself, Sarah Jessica Parker, during an Airbnb experience tour set to launch Tuesday. The SJP experience is one of several new city-based tours that can be booked through the online rental service’s event-based platform Trips.

SJP’s shopping tour — which includes a stop at the 59th Street Bloomingdale’s, a frozen yogurt snack and a trip to the New York City Ballet — will take place on Oct. 6.

Tickets start at $400 each and only four lucky shoppers will nab a spot on the tour. Costly, yes, but can you really put a price tag on a once-in-a-lifetime experience geared toward “Sex and the City” fans?

Each ticket includes a complimentary pair of shoes from the actress’ SJP Collection at Bloomingdale’s. And, yes, Parker will help you pick out your pair. Styles in the collection range from $325 to $555.

Parker told The Associated Press it was important to her that the tour spoke “to the very colorful identity that is New York” and chose Bloomingdale’s because it’s an “iconic destination.”

“We could have gone to MOMA or the Whitney or walked through Chinatown or certainly had a nice walk on the High Line or just strolled the streets of the East Village or Midtown East,” Parker said. But what would an SJP experience be without a shopping stop?

Proceeds from the four tickets will go toward the New York City Ballet.

Also on the Airbnb NYC experience lineup: street-dancing lessons in the South Bronx, where hip-hop was born; a Lower East Side and Chinatown tattoo tour; a Soho Polaroid tour of “rustic New York City streets” with a Harlem-based photographer; a behind-the-scenes look at Brooklyn’s “underground performance culture” led by the founder of House of Yes; and a bike sightseeing route that’ll have you riding the streets of Harlem.

Tickets and more information on all of the experiences can be found at airbnb.com/experiences.