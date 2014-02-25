Alec Baldwin playing a newspaper columnist on ‘SVU’

Baldwin has said he loathes the media, but now he’ll play one on TV!

Alec Baldwin, who recently wrote “I loathe and despise the media in a way I did not think possible,” will guest appear on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” – as a newspaper columnist.

On March 19, the Emmy-winning star of “30 Rock” will guest appear alongside Katie Couric, NBC announced yesterday. Just a day earlier, Baldwin, 55, had vowed in a New York magazine piece that he was bidding “good-bye, public life” following accusations he used a gay slur, which he denies.

According to the network, Baldwin will play “Jimmy MacArthur, a controversial New York newspaper columnist who questions the SVU squad’s motives during the investigation of a potential hate crime/rape case.”