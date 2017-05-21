Alec Baldwin’s Trump sings ‘Hallelujah’ on ‘SNL’ finale

Looks like Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton isn’t the only one who can play the keys.

Kicking off the “Saturday Night Live” season finale, Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump parody once again stole the show with a cold open that looked oddly familiar to the somber performance of “Hallelujah” that Kate McKinnon gave to start the election week show back in November.

As Trump — er, Baldwin — sat at the piano to play the Leonard Cohen tune, cast members portraying notable White House staffers and Trump relatives gathered to join in. Familiar faces, including Mike Pence (played by Beck Bennett), Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon) and Ivanka Trump (Scarlett Johansson) sang along.

Playing off of McKinnon’s words after her Clinton “Hallelujah” performance, Baldwin’s Trump added some clarifications after the song was finished.

“I’m not giving up because I didn’t do anything wrong, but I can’t speak for these people,” Baldwin said, pointing at his staffers and family.

Though “Trump” may not be giving, up, it seems Baldwin may lay the orange wig to rest after this season. On the Alec Baldwin Foundation Twitter account, the actor posted a photo Saturday night of himself in character, with three simple words: “One more time.”

Besides a potential farewell to Baldwin’s Trump, last night’s episode was also the last for longtime cast members Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer.

Baldwin and Johansson weren’t the only famous faces to pop up on last night’s “SNL,” hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, with musical guest Katy Perry. In Johnson’s monologue, Tom Hanks came out to welcome the actor into the gilded Five-Timers Club, while announcing their 2020 bid for presidency. Hanks also reappeared as his David S. Pumpkins character’s alter ego, David S. Pimpkins, during a digital short.