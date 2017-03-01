Alec Baldwin to cowrite satirical Trump book with Kurt Anderson

Alec Baldwin is taking his “SNL” impression of Trump to the next level.

Alec Baldwin’s impression of President Donald Trump is about to be immortalized in print.

Penguin Press announced Wednesday it will be publishing a political satire written by Baldwin and novelist Kurt Anderson, who also hosts the public radio show “Studio 360.”

The book, titled “You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump,” is due out on Nov. 7, nearly a year after Trump’s election stunned the country.

Penguin released the book’s front and back covers, with cover copy in a Trumpian voice promising that the contents are “100% true — so true that people are already claiming it’s maybe the truest book ever.”

While readers can certainly expect Baldwin’s jaw-jutting portrayal of the president to jump from the pages of the new book, Anderson told The New York Times that more of the real Trump will also shine through.

“I think we’ll be channeling and amplifying the real Trump,” Mr. Andersen said. “Writing for a five- or 10-minute sketch is different than writing a book, which has to be a narrative.”

This isn’t Baldwin’s first foray into writing. His own memoir, “Nevertheless,” is due out on April 4, 2017.

-With Tom Beer