Allison Williams to star in ‘Peter Pan Live’ on NBC

From lost “Girls” to the Lost Boys of Neverland.

Allison Williams is making moves… from lost “Girls” in Brooklyn to the Lost Boys in Neverland.

After showing off her vocals in the latest season of her hit HBO show, the “Girls” actress has been cast in NBC’s “Peter Pan Live,” a musical also starring Christopher Walken as Captain Hook.

“Dreams do come true! #Girls star Allison Williams will play Peter Pan in #PeterPanLive!” NBC tweeted on Wednesday.

Last year’s “The Sound of Music Live!” starring Carrie Underwood raked in 18.6 million viewers for the network.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85P4kDchyyA

“Peter Pan Live” will air Dec. 4.