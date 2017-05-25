Amazon bookstore opening first NYC location near Central Park

Put down your Kindle. Amazon opened its first Manhattan-based bookstore near Central Park on Thursday.

The New York City brick-and-mortar store is located on the third floor of the Shops at Columbus Circle across from Bouchon Bakery. So, you’ll be able to browse the 4,000-square-foot store’s shelves for must-reads instead of perusing them digitally.

Visitors of the bookstore are able to peruse a selection of over 3,000 books, all featuring the average Amazon rating and a customer review displayed in front of each title. A seasonal shelf, currently showcasing the best gifts for dad on Father’s Day, will rotate with a selection to represent upcoming holidays.

For those looking to read what all other New Yorkers are reading, the shop includes a special shelf displaying the top-purchased books in the New York area. According to the picks, “1984,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” are catching the eyes of city readers.

The store, located at 10 Columbus Circle, is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The online company opened its first bookstore, Amazon Books, in Seattle in 2015, which features Amazon.com’s most popular and highest-rated reads. Amazon has since opened stores in San Diego and Portland.

The Columbus Circle store is the latest in a few big moves for the company, which extended its increasingly popular Prime streaming service to more than 200 countries in December and plans to open its first prototype drive-up grocery store in Seattle this year. A second NYC bookstore is slated to open this summer at 7 W. 34th St.