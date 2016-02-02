Amber Rose, Kim Kardashian together after Kanye Twitter war

The selfie comes days after a Twitter brawl between Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa.

This was unexpected … or not.

Amber Rose and Kim Kardashian joined forces in their hunger for attention Tuesday, posing for a selfie together which the two shared on their respective social media accounts.

“Tea anyone?” Kardashian, 35, captioned her post, while 32-year-old Rose labeled the image “Swingers” with a frog and cup of tea emoji. Uh-huh …

The signal of peace between the ladies comes days after an ugly Twitter brawl between the pair’s husbands, Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa. Rose, who dated West from 2008-2010, got involved in with some TMI info about Kanye’s “likes,” which the rapper, 38, very very very stongly denied.

While we wonder whether the pair have bonded over their shared experience of Kanye West’s — alleged — bedroom preferences, we suspect their shared love of self-exposure is a more likely reason.