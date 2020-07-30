American Airpower Museum to host air show this Saturday during grand re-opening

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DANA CHIUEH

The American Airpower Museum in East Farmingdale is roaring back from the coronavirus shutdown with a thrilling air show showcasing its historic military aircraft for its grand reopening on Saturday.

Highlights of the diverse display will include bomber planes from World War II, Vietnam War combat fighters, and even Cold War era Russian jets “lift off to perform spectacular low-altitude flyovers” right from the museum’s ramp, according to the museum.

“We recently resumed maintenance and inspection of our aircraft so that much- anticipated flight operations can begin with our grand reopening event,” said Jeff Clyman, AAM president and museum founder.

Social distancing measures will be in place to ensure all attendees’ safety. A maximum of 150 guests will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis to the outdoor viewing area, and will be required to wear masks as well as have their temperatures checked by museum staff. Limited museum access will also be available.

The first 20 families will also be entered in a raffle to win a WACO Biplane flight with a value of $300 later in the summer.

With AAM’s 20th anniversary and the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII falling at the height of COVID-19 and non-essential business closures, festivities have been delayed but not forgotten.

The aviation museum in East Farmingdale, located at Republic Airport, has been closed since March 16, when preemptive measures were taken to curb the spread of the pandemic.

This is the first of many events to come.

“We also promise a flying salute to our veterans and front line workers very soon,” said Clyman.

The American Airpower Museum is located at 1230 New Hwy. in Farmingdale. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. August 1. Admission: Adults $13, Seniors & Veterans $10, and Children $8.

This story first appeared on longislandpress.com.