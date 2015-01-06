‘American Idol’ vs. ‘The Voice’: Which should survive?

If there can be only one, which singing show should survive?

And then there were two. As pretenders like “The Glee Project” and “CMT’s Next Superstar” have gone away, “American Idol” has chugged along, enjoying a sort of legacy status as the American originator of the reality TV singing competition. Presuming that “The X Factor” stays dead, its lone competitor is NBC’s “The Voice,” which came to the game nearly a decade later than “Idol” but has run year-round since 2012.

But if there can be only one, which singing show should survive? We’ve got the tale of the tape.

Judge Star Power

‘American Idol’: Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj bring the wattage, but the latter two only stayed for one season a piece.

‘The Voice’: When Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green needed to take a season off, the producers signed Shakira, Gwen Stefani, Pharrell Williams and Usher. That’s a deep bench.

ADVANTAGE: “The Voice”

Contestant Star Power

‘American Idol’: Carrie Underwood is one of the biggest country music stars in the world, while Jennifer Hudson will be on big screens and Billboard charts for decades to come.

‘The Voice’: Cassadee Pope’s debut album did well briefly on the country chart, but overall there’s no one from “The Voice” that’s even touched “Idol” runner-ups.

ADVANTAGE: “American Idol”

Host

‘American Idol’: Ryan Seacrest is an executive producer on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” so blame him.

‘The Voice’: Say what you will, but Carson Daly has routinely given interesting bands a shot on network television via “Last Call with Carson Daly.”

ADVANTAGE: “The Voice”

Format

‘American Idol: A different “theme” each week guarantees that the jack-of-all-trades will go further in the competition than the singer who already has an idea of his or her strengths and plays to them.

‘The Voice: The “blind” auditions are a nice gimmick, and having coaches select and mentor individual singers allows them to develop with specific, er, “voices.”

ADVANTAGE: “The Voice”

Top Annoyance

‘American Idol’: “Idol” is the television equivalent of a NASCAR racer, with every moment covered in sponsorship opportunities. Why even bother with commercials at that point?

‘The Voice’: Committing to watching “The Voice” means three hours per week, every week, throughout the entire television year. That’s a lot of cover songs.

ADVANTAGE: “The Voice”

On TV: “American Idol” debuts tonight on Fox/5 at 8 p.m.