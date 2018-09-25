See inside the late Anthony Bourdain’s $3.7M Upper East Side apartment

Anthony Bourdain’s Upper East Side apartment was put on the market, listed for $3.7 million.

The late-TV chef’s five-bedroom apartment on East 94th Street, listed by Stribling, is in Carnegie Hill Tower and has both a full-time doorman and concierge.

There’s a chef’s kitchen — of course — with high-end appliances, including a 6-burner stove, double-oven range, subzero refrigerator/freezer and granite countertops. And for clean up (because no one wants to do dishes!), there’s a dishwasher.

After whipping up a super fancy meal, buyers could relax in the wood and stone bathroom with bamboo shoots inspiring calm and a separate tub and shower.

The building also features a garage, terrace garden, exercise room and private storage, as well as separate bedroom wings inside the apartment.

And for weekend jaunts to Central Park (which is just over a block away), there’s a bicycle room, too.

The listing was identified by The Wall Street Journal.

Bourdain purchased the apartment with his wife Ottavia Busia Bourdain in 2014, according to a change in the owner listed on property tax bills.

They purchased it for $3.35 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Bourdain, 61, committed suicide in June in a French hotel room where he had been working on an upcoming episode of his television show, CNN’s “Parts Unknown.”

His death rocked the chef and entertainment industries and prompted fans to flock to his former restaurant and special tributes.