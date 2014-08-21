‘Are You Here’ movie review: Matthew Weiner’s first film is truly abysmal

The movie is the cinematic equivalent of dead air.

There’s no nice way to say this: “Are You Here,” the first major feature film written and directed by “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner, is abysmal.

It’s a mess filled with labored dialogue, inconsistent characterizations and a sense of self-importance that belies the utter banalty of the narrative. The movie is the cinematic equivalent of dead air.

The plot finds weatherman Steve Dallas (Owen Wilson), accompanying best friend Ben Baker (Zach Galifianakis) to his father’s funeral and sticking around when Ben inherits his father’s farm. Amy Poehler plays Ben’s stern, scolding sister. Weiner offers endless scenes of characters jabbering about nothing in particular, with the occasional “seize the day” thematic tidbit tossed in for good measure. The movie swings wildly between broad comedy and misty-eyed drama, unified only by an utter absence of any reason to care.

Directed by Matthew Weiner | Starring Owen Wilson, Zach Galifianakis, Amy Poehler | Rated R Playing at AMC Empire and VOD