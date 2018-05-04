“Arrested Development” fans had to wait four years, 11 months and counting to find out when season 5 returns, but only had to stick it out until Cinco de Cuatro to know Jeffrey Tambor’s fate in the series.

Tambor, who plays patriarch George Bluth Sr. and his twin brother, Oscar, will appear in the upcoming fifth season, a Netflix spokeswoman said Friday.

The Emmy-winning actor’s role in the sitcom that’s garnered a cultlike following since its 2003 Fox debut came under question late last year following accusations of sexual misconduct on the set of Amazon’s “Transparent.”

Allegations against Tambor were brought forth in November by actresses Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, who accused him of making “many” unwanted “sexual advances and remarks” toward them that at times “got physical.” An internal investigation led to Tambor stepping down, and later being dismissed, from his role in the Amazon series.

Filming on Netflix’s “Arrested Development” — with Tambor on board — wrapped up that same month, leaving fans to wonder how or if the allegations would impact the series’ long-awaited return. The streaming service remained silent on the issue in the following months, until now.

Though Tambor’s appearance in the season is confirmed, an official return date is still unknown. On Tuesday, series creator Mitch Hurwitz announced a recut version of season 4 would hit the streaming site Friday and that a return date would be coming “real soon.”

“Like, if you knew when, you would not be wrong to be thinking ‘why are we all just hearing this now?’ ” he wrote in a message posted to Twitter.

NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Speculation on Tambor’s return drew mixed reactions from his castmates, some of whom expressed support of the alleged victims (Alia Shawkat), and others who backed his potential return to the Netflix series.

Tambor’s co-star David Cross, aka “never-nude” Tobias Fünke, told amNewYork in February that he was fully behind Tambor’s return.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but I know there are a number of us who stand behind him — from the limited amount we know, we stand behind Jeffrey — and I am one of them,” says Cross, who plays the lovable Fünke, father of Maeby (Shawkat) and on-again, off-again husband of Lindsay (Portia de Rossi).

Netflix’s decision to keep Tambor on board marks a contrast in comparison to the streaming service’s handling of misconduct allegations against other male actors/comedians.

In November, Netflix scrapped plans to release a second comedy special with Louis C.K. after misconduct claims stretching back decades were published in The New York Times. The following month, Netflix fired actor Danny Masterson (“That ’70s Show”) from the original series “The Ranch” after reports surfaced that multiple women alleged he had raped them years ago.

Netflix made the decision on Dec. 5 to continue the political drama “House of Cards” into its final season without actor Kevin Spacey, putting Robin Wright in the leading role instead. The change came after a BuzzFeed article exposed alleged unwanted sexual advances by Spacey involving actor Anthony Rapp. After the initial report, more than a dozen men — who were teens at the time of the incidents — came forward with their own stories of misconduct.

A Netflix spokeswoman did not provide any further insight into the streaming service’s decision involving Tambor.