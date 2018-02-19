‘Arrested Development’ cast ‘stands behind’ Jeffrey Tambor, David Cross says

Much of the “Arrested Development” cast supports Emmy-winning actor Jeffrey Tambor’s role in the series as fans await its fifth season return to Netflix, actor David Cross says.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but I know there are a number of us who stand behind him — from the limited amount we know, we stand behind Jeffrey — and I am one of them,” says Cross, who plays the lovable Tobias Fünke, father of Maeby (Alia Shawkat) and on-again, off-again husband of Lindsay (Portia de Rossi).

The series wrapped up filming in November, four years after releasing its fourth season on the streaming service. Amid the long-awaited Bluth family return, Tambor, who plays patriarch George Bluth Sr., found himself in the center of a sexual harassment scandal. He was accused of on-set misconduct by actresses Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, and fired from his notable role in Amazon’s “Transparent” earlier this month.

“I think it’s very curious that Amazon didn’t make public the results of their internal investigation,” Cross notes. “I’m not sure why they would do that. I just know the whole thing is rather curious to me.” Tambor himself says he was “profoundly disappointed” in the way Amazon handled the investigation, which he calls “deeply flawed and biased.”

On whether or not the accusations will impact Tambor’s role in “Arrested Development,” Cross says, “I certainly hope not. I doubt it, but I don’t know. I’m not in those offices or making those decisions.”

Netflix declined to comment and has remained silent about Tambor’s part in the show. While an official release date has not yet been announced since the streaming service’s initial 2018 return statement, the accusations against Tambor did not impact the shooting schedule.

“We’re all done. Hopefully, in the spring it’ll be out,” Cross says, though Netflix could not confirm a release date.

When the series does return, fans can be sure to expect the same old Bluth family dysfunction, and perhaps a little bit more of Tobias’ back story.

“You might meet a part of Tobias’ extended family that you’ve never met before,” Cross teases.

Though he adds the guest appearance from the past won’t be explained in depth, fans will get “some context” into what makes his character tick.

Tobias, who long aspired to be a member of the Blue Man Group, was sued by Marvel for copyright infringement and arrested as a registered sex offender in season 4.

Michael (Jason Bateman), George-Michael (Michael Cera), Buster (Tony Hale), Gob (Will Arnett) and Lucille (Jessica Walter) are also set to continue their stories in the fifth season.

Representatives for Walter, Shawkat, Bateman, Arnett, Hale and Tambor did not return request for comment.