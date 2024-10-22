2024-25 Brooklyn Nets season preview: Back on the rebuilding trail

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

To say that the Brooklyn Nets’ expectations for this season are low is an understatement.

Just three years removed from having Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden on the roster, change — and outlooks — has come swiftly. With an eye toward the future, a new coach, and many draft picks, this season will be nothing but a rebuilding year for the Nets.

Replacing former head coach Jaque Vaughn, who was fired by Brooklyn in February, is former Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez. A native of Spain, Fernandez has a coaching career that spans all the way back to 2006. He has previously spent time coaching the then Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge (G League affiliate of the Cavaliers), and serving as an assistant with both Sacramento and Denver.

Fernandez isn’t the only new addition to the Nets, however, as the team made numerous roster changes during the offseason. The most notable of which came with the trade of Mikal Bridges across town to the Knicks. In the trade, the Nets landed five first-round picks, Bojan Bogdanović, a 35-year-old NBA veteran who began his NBA career with the Nets in 2014, and Shake Milton, who has spent much of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

When it comes to the players the Nets have at their disposal, look no further than the likely No. 1 scorer, Cam Thomas. Last season, the then 22-year-old broke out, averaging 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, shooting 44% from the field.

With the departure of Bridges, Thomas could look to step into an even larger role with Brooklyn, as he

could average as many as 30 points per game this season.

On the glass, defensive star Nic Claxton will return for his fifth season in Brooklyn following signing a four-year, $97 million dollar extension with the Nets this past offseason. Over the last number of seasons, Claxton has truly come into his own. He consistently shoots over 60% from the field every season, even leading the league in field goal percentage in 2022-23, shooting over 70% from the field.

Outside of Thomas and Claxton, the Nets have a plethora of veterans who will contribute to the team. Dorian Finney Smith, who was acquired in the Kyrie Irving trade in early 2023, started in most of the Nets games last season and likely will this year.

Cam Johnson, who had a down year in 2023, only averaging 13 points per game, will look to step back up into an increased role this season. Dennis Schroeder, fresh off yet another strong Olympic performance in Paris, will add scoring, playmaking, and leadership to this Nets team.

Also stepping into an increased role with Brooklyn will be Jalen Wilson, who spent much of the 2023-24 season with the G League’s Long Island Nets. Wilson was the Summer League MVP this past summer, averaging 21.8 points. He will likely feature as a prominent member of the Nets rotation in 2024-25.

Always the wild card for the Nets is Ben Simmons. Since being acquired over two years ago, Simmons has only played 57 games due to lingering injuries. In those 57 games, he has only averaged 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and six assists. At his best, Simmons was one of the most dynamic players in the league. However, it looks as if those days are behind him, despite him only being 27 years old. Any change of form would be a huge boost to the Nets.

The Nets will have trouble competing in a very deep Eastern Conference, but all eyes will be on the future with a ton of young talent. But will this be a year of growth for Brooklyn? Or will they simply be playing Capture the [Cooper] Flagg?

For more on the Nets, visit AMNY.com and TheBrooklynGame.com