AD ART SHOW brings bright, contemporary art back to The Oculus this month

The Oculus will again look even more colorful this month with the arrival of the AD ART SHOW 2021, which formally opens at the Downtown Manhattan transit hub on May 3.

The opening of the show coincides with Frieze Art Week in New York City, and will be on display for all visitors, shoppers and commuters throughout the month of May.

The creative works include masterpieces featuring artists who have a background in advertising, design and related fields. The MVVO AD ART SHOW is the first platform of its kind dedicated to giving artists some recognition for the work they create outside of their normal duties.

The objective of the MVVO AD ART SHOW is to enrich peoples lives through appreciation for art and to help the next generation of artists from advertising establish themselves,”said Maria van Vlodrop, creator of the AD ART SHOW. “This year, Vicki Schneps [president of Schneps Media and amNewYork Metro] has joined are panel, and we are excited for her passion and excitement for the MVVO AD ART SHOW.”

With thousands of people passing through the Oculus each day, the show gives them the opportunity to “stop, look and behold something beautiful,” according to its theme.

Regarded as “a giant celebration of creative talent,” the show features pop and modern art inspired by some of the most renowned artists in history, such as Andy Warhol and Rene Magritte. Much like the artists featured at the AD ART SHOW, these creators also had a background in commercial art.

“Historically some artists have made the leap, but the barriers persist; and AD ART SHOW throws the doors open for these talented artists with direct connections to the art world,” according to the organizers, as noted in a press release. “Additionally, AD ART SHOW provides organizations with an art platform to discover and celebrate their artists.”

The art on display for this year’s AD ART SHOW was selected by a jury of prominent art collectors and a committee of contemporary art professionals.

The selected artists received prizes including a specialty Clio Award in contemporary art, and they were also chosen to participate in a creative immersion day with presenting sponsor, NBCUniversal.

This is the third consecutive year the AD ART SHOW has been showcased at the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center. The show began in 2018, with the first display hosted by Sotheby’s.

The AD ART SHOW will kick off with a grand, socially-distanced reception at the Oculus at 4 p.m. on May 3. Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is scheduled to perform.

Click here to reserve a ticket or visit mvvoart.com for more information.

Schneps Media and amNewYork Metro are among AD ART SHOW’s sponsors. Other sponsors include NBCUniversal (returning presenting sponsor), Westfield World Trade Center, The Clio Awards,

Eataly, SVA (The School for Visual Arts), WPP, Artsy (e-gallery partner), The One Club For Creativity, The Alliance for Downtown New York, NYCxDESIGN, GroupM, Lawlor Media Group, Six Hundred & Rising, Team Michael Daly at Douglas Elliman, Corea Creative and Gameday Creative, Joe & The Juice.