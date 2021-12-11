Annual dance festival hosted by Japan Society to return to New York City in 2022

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In January 2022, Japan Society will present Contemporary Dance Festival: Japan + East Asia. Groundbreaking artists will come from another side of the globe to perform for New York City audiences.

Due to COVID-19, Japan Society had to skip this tradition in 2021, but this upcoming year they are coming back! This upcoming year the Festival will be hosted for two days only, Friday, Jan. 14 and Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, both at 7:30 p.m.

Since 1997, Japan Society’s Contemporary Dance Showcase has acted as a vital incubator for Japanese and East Asian choreographers. In 2019, the Contemporary Dance Festival continued and furthered its mission to present artists and works that push the envelope of contemporary dance throughout Japan & East Asia.

The Contemporary Dance Festival features three North American premieres from Japan, Taiwan and Korea in a highly selective program assembled by the Society’s Artistic Director, Yoko Shioya. Duo Choi x Kang Project twitch and jerk like windup toys to the sound of a ticking clock in their comical and technically-daring piece Complement (Korea). In Touchdown, mathematician-turned-choreographer Hao Cheng uses the stage as his chalkboard in a solo that explores quantum physics through repetitive circular motion (Taiwan). And Butoh artists Kentaro Kujirai and Barabbas Okuyama embody the philosophy of yin and yang in their haunting duet entitled A HUM SAN SUI (Japan).

The cost for the tickets is $30 or $25 if you are a Japan Society member. The exact location of the venue is at 333 East 47th Street.

All tickets can be purchased online at www.japansociety.org