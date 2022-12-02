Art Students League of New York to host student art sale to support emerging artists

The Art Students League of New York is pleased to announce the 2022 edition of its highly anticipated Annual Student Art Sale.

The exhibition and sale will feature works by League artists and provides visitors the opportunity to begin or grow a personal collection, and to shop for unique holiday gifts for friends and loved ones.

The Student Art Sale runs from Dec. 9-23 at the League’s Phyllis Harriman Mason Gallery at 215 West 57th Street. The exhibition is free and open to the public and features more than 500 original works of art including paintings, prints, and sculptures on display, with new work added each day.

The League has an impressive roster of artists who have studied at the renowned institution including Georgia O’Keeffe, Norman Rockwell, Jackson Pollock, Robert Rauschenberg, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, James Rosenquist and Ai-Weiwei, among others. Today, more than 2,500 students of all ages, backgrounds and skill levels, study with the League each month.

These unique works of art are available for purchase, and all of the proceeds go towards supporting emerging artists and helping the League in its mission to offer accessible, affordable, high-quality arts education and instruction. Prices for the art sale start at $50, and do not go above $1,500.

The League was founded in 1875 by students separating themselves from the National Academy of Design. That independent spirit found in those students remains at the League today, where multiple students pursue their work unconstrained by dogma, politics and public opinions and without the burden of tuition. The League educates students in the language and process of making art in an environment where those who wish to pursue arts education can realize their full potential. The League fulfills this mission by offering affordable, high-quality education and instruction in painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture and assemblage.

For more information, visit www.artstudentsleague.org.