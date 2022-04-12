New health equity art installation comes to New York’s capitol

Designer Henry R. Muñoz III debuted an ‘Equity Art’ installation in New York State Capitol.

This permanent installation was designed and created to tell stories of diversity in the population. The designer Muñoz has received praise from critics and leaders for his large-scale temporary and permanent art installations. The unveiling was surrounded by over 250 doctors, teachers, elected officials and community leaders.

In 2020, Muñoz commissioned a 27,500 square foot memorial in the Queens Museum parking lot in honor of the workers who died during the COVID-19 pandemic in minority communities.

“Art, design, and culture drive activism – which drives policy. Today we are here to continue to push for equity for those workers and everyone living in poverty,” Muñoz said. “We thank the Governor and state lawmakers for making equity a priority, but there is still much more to be done to level the playing field. We hope this installation shines a spotlight on the work that is left to be done here in Albany and across New York State – and the country – in the name of equity.”

Entitled “Words are Important,” the large-scale art installation will take a road trip throughout New York State, highlighting the never-ending health, economic and social challenges facing low-income communities.

Muñoz has created this monumentally scaled art installation with the words EQUITY, each having a different shade of color to inspire those who observe it to take action during this time of recovery post-pandemic and form advocacy and empowerment to the community.