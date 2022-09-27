New York Comedy Festival adds more shows to 2022 lineup

From Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, Chelsea Music Hall is entertaining with over 50 comedians and 13 shows taking centerstage as a venue for the New York Comedy Festival. Featured comedians creating laughs on the stage include Larry Owens, Seth Herzog, Janeane Garofalo, Josh Adam Meyers, Alex Meyers and Sam Morrison.

The Chelsea Music Hall is a modern, striking and expressive venue that hosts a number of event types from musical to comedy. It’s part of the New York Comedy Festival for the 2nd year now as a hit venue for a multitude of shows. Tickets for all these events can be purchased by clicking the titles.

Monday, Nov. 7

Repentance hosted by Mekki Leeper and Ahamed Weinberg

Both Leeper and Weinberg are comedians originally based in Philadelphia, but are now making rounds in Los Angeles. Weinberg has appeared on Vulture’s 20 comics to watch list and has appeared on many comedy shows across streaming platforms. Leeper is on the show Sex Lives of College Girls and headlines clubs nationally. Tickets are $16.80.

Wolves of Glendale + Josh Adam Meyers

Founded in February of 2022, Wolves of Glendale is a 3 piece comedy band composed of Eric Jackowitz, Ethan Edenburg and Tom McGovern. In their short stint as a band, they’ve already opened for David Cross and performed at the Netflix is a Joke festival. Tickets are $27.75.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

HBO Max Presents Ian Lara & Friends

Ian Lara is a rising NYC comic, having multiple specials on comedy central and appearing on NBC and HBO Max. This event is free.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Sam Morrison – Sugar Daddy

Morrison’s partner may be dead, but his humor isn’t. Through stories of seagull attacks, love and diabetes— Morrison has accumulated 5-star reviews from top show reviewers. Tickets are $22.40.

DYNASTY TYPEWRITER x CMH

Los Angeles-based Dynasty Typewriter is in NYC! The lineup includes Janeane Garofolo, Aparna Nancherla, Chase DeRousseau, Joyelle Johnson, Larry Owens and Van Jam. Chris Rob will also be performing with his house soul band. Tickets are $16.80.

Thursday, Nov. 10

2nite with The Chonga Girls

Miami-based comedy duo the Chonga Girls got their start on YouTube in 2007, becoming Latinx icons and solidifying their place in comedy culture. 2nite is a fast-paced character-based show based on childhood memories. Tickets are $22.40.

Waggytail Rescue’s Best in Show + Telethon w/ Legendary Johnny Fayva + pals

Hosted by John Fayva and performed by Seth Herzog of The Tonight Show, Christian Finnegan and others, this night will feature fun-filled live band karaoke and comedy. Tickets are $22.40 and funds will help animals in need through Waggytail Rescue.

Friday, Nov. 11

Baby Gay

Zach Teague and Drew Lausch’s hit musical Baby Gay with 10 original songs has been featured in the New York Times and applauded everywhere. Hits include “Gay Demonz” and “It’s Poppers!” Tickets are $16.80.

Chris Murphy Show

Murphy is a writer turned comic based in NYC. He’s headlined a myriad of clubs in NYC and even performed in Netflix is a Joke in Hollywood. Tickets are $22.40.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Celebrity Memoir Book Club

The Celebrity Memoir Book Club podcast is exactly what it sounds like and hosted by Ashley Hamilton and Claire Parker. This show is a live version of the podcast, including some standup and other hijinks. Tickets are $22.40.

Chris Murphy Show

A second showing of the Chris Murphy show will be on the stage.

Sunday, Nov. 13

ALEX ENGLISH

English is a writer for Saturday Night Live and other streaming shows and has comedy appearances on HBO. Tickets are $16.80.

For further updates on events, follow @ChelseaMusicHall on social media. The venue is positioned at 407 West 15th Street, New York, NY. The official New York Comedy Festival website can be visited for more information at NYcomedyfestival.com.