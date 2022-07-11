There’s still time to see NYC artist Bianca Romero’s mural ‘Bloom’ on Lower East Side hotel

This may be your last chance to see New York City artist Bianca Romero’s mural “Bloom.”

Currently on display outside The Ridge Hotel on Houston Street in the Lower East Side, Romero’s mural will only be on display for a limited time, with its viewings closing in mid-July.

The 3,000-square-foot mural features the image of a statuesque woman, with painterly flowers and plants breaking through cracks in her skin as light pours from her figure. The mural is inspired by Kendrick Lamar’s lyric from his song “Poetic Justice”, “If I told you that a flower bloomed in a dark room, would you trust it?” As well as the coming of Spring. Romero’s recent work has had a consistent theme of gardening.

Romero is a well-trusted mixed media contemporary artist, muralist, and creative director in NYC’s art scene. She is known for her bold and colorful artwork, especially her collages of hand-cut street posters. Her focus is on personal identity and emotional expression, specifically how the world around you shapes each person into who they are today.

In early May of 2022, Romero was selected by a group of women’s rights organizations to produce an interactive and freestanding mural in honor of recent events regarding women’s reproductive health. Her work, “I Will Aid and Abet Abortions.” was commissioned for an abortion rally located in Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn. Activists were encouraged to write down their stories and thoughts on the mural, so they could express their frustration while also becoming a unique part of the art piece itself.

Last year, Romero created a 3,000-square-foot mural on the walls of the Chinese Alliance Church located on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The piece was made to address the rise in anti-Asain hate crimes. Romero’s mural prioritized reflection and representation for the community’s population. Her work was in collaboration with the NYC Mayor’s office, Department of Immigrant Affairs, the Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes, and NYC Thrive.

Recently, Romero has created a mural of Crown Heights-native rapper, Nas, for The Universal Hip Hop Museum’s NYC Homecoming Concert Series.

Romero’s murals are a refreshing burst of life to NYC’s streets. She creates diverse work that is able to reach the hearts of its viewers. Her art not only showcases the rich culture of NYC’s people, but their experiences as well. This might be your last chance to see her current mural “Bloom.” so make sure you get over to Houston Street by mid-July.