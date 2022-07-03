The Armory Show and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) are teaming up to present a unique sculpture show that fully embraces equity and creativity.

Entitled Armory Off-Site at the US Open, the exhibit is an extension of Armory Off-Site, which is now in its second year. From Aug. 23 through Sept. 11, 2022, a selection of exhibitors will present large-scale outdoor sculptures by artists from underrepresented backgrounds at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, coinciding with both the tournament and fair.

“We are honored to partner with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) on this exciting new initiative which connects our two events for the first time,” said Nicole Berry, Executive Director of The Armory Show. “This joint venture brings a piece of The Armory Show to the tournament and its visitors, promising to spark important conversations around the dynamic works on view. Armory Off-Site at the US Open further elevates September as the pivotal cultural moment for international audiences to be in New York City. We look forward to building upon this partnership for many years to come—providing a platform for artists as well as a rich experience for visitors to the US Open.”

The installation will feature artwork by Gerald Chukwuma (Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery), Jose Dávila (Sean Kelly), Luzene Hill (K Art), Myles Nurse (Half Gallery), and Carolyn Salas (Mrs.), all of whom come from a wide range of backgrounds. The partnership is grounded in the USTA and The Armory Show’s shared vision for creativity, inspiration, and equity, and the installation builds on the USTA’s Be Open social impact campaign, which launched in 2020, and marks the first time in the US Open’s history that contemporary galleries will present sculptural works at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

“This is an exciting next step in the US Open’s continuing integration of the arts,” said Nicole Kankam, Managing Director, Pro Tennis Marketing, USTA. “The ‘Be Open’ campaign has been a platform for tennis and the US Open to champion diverse, creative voices, and a partnership with The Armory Show, one of New York’s long-standing cultural institutions, will only expand the US Open’s commitment to embodying those values.”

The Armory Show will announce the broader Armory Off-Site public projects and partners in the coming weeks.