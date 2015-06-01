BAM R&B Festival hits Brooklyn with George Clinton & others

But what is Rhythm and Blues in 2015?

In a way, rhythm and blues has become a meaningless label. How is it that one phrase can supposedly incorporate crooner Barry White and trip-hop revivalist FKA twigs? British downbeat singer Jessie Ware and the slick Ne-Yo?

The BAM R&B Festival is in its 21st year, but never has the label of “R&B” applied to such diverse acts as in 2015. This year’s lineup includes southern soul singers, African lute players and even a return to the New Jack Swing era. With ten acts spread out across the full spectrum of rhythm and blues, it can be hard to figure out exactly what an individual act might sound like. To that end, weave broken down the schedule to give you a hint on who to see, based on more than a two-letter designation that’s been stretched beyond meaning.

Bobby Rush

Date: June 4

If You Like: Double entendres and southern blues

Song to Stream: “Bowlegged Woman”

Andra Day (featuring Kate Davis)

Date: June 11

If You Like: Retro soul in the Billie Holiday/Nina Simone mold

Song to Stream: “Forever Mine”

Erica Campbell

Date: June 18

If You Like: Gospel soul, with everything from talkboxes to guest rap appearances

Song to Stream: “Help”

Al B. Sure!

Date: June 25

If You Like: New Jack swing and unnecessary punctuation

Song to Stream: “Nite And Day”

King Sunny Ade and His African Beats

Date: July 2

If You Like: Afro-beat guitar with the spirit of Bob Marley

Song to Stream: “Ja Funmi”

Bassekou Kouyate and Ngoni Ba

Date: July 9

If You Like: West African lute (think the banjo) and dancing

Song to Stream: “I Speak Fula”

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic

Date: July 16

If You Like: Every early-a90s west coast hip-hop song

Song to Stream: “One Nation Under a Groove”

The Jones Family Singers

Date: July 23

If You Like: Contemporary gospel with a southern twang

Song to Stream: “Leaning On You”

Theo Croker

Date: July 30

If You Like: Grown-up jazz funk with a trumpet

Song to Stream: “The Fundamentals”

Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen

Date: August 6

If You Like: New Orleans jazz and keyboard-centric soul

Song to Stream: “When You Get Back”

IF YOU GO: BAM R&B Festival takes place on Thursdays from noon-2 p.m., starting on June 4 at the MetroTech Commons, corner of Flatbush and Myrtle Avenues, Brooklyn, 718-636-4100, free.