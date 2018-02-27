Barbra Streisand says she cloned her dog twice

The Brooklyn-born star tells Variety she cloned her pet dog Samantha, who died last year.

Barbra Streisand’s devotion to her beloved dog Samantha knows no bounds — not even death. The singer has revealed in an interview with Variety that upon the passing of the Coton de Tulear last year, she had dear “Sammie” cloned: not once, but twice.

Enter Miss Scarlett and Miss Violet. “They have different personalities,” Streisand told Variety. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her brown eyes and seriousness.”

Babs fans are no strangers to the Brooklyn-born star’s fur babies. The 75-year-old frequently shares snapshots of her pet dogs — past and present — to her Instagram account.

Samantha is the most frequently celebrated pooch on the page, however: she starred in Streisand’s very first Instagram post and lives on through her two clones.