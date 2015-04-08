Barry Manilow married longtime partner in secret ceremony: Reports

Barry Manilow secretly wed his manager, according to reports. Photo Credit: JULIE CAPPIELLO

Barry Manilow married his longtime manager in a secret ceremony last year, according to reports Wednesday.

The 71-year-old singer of hits like “Copacabana” and “Mandy” hosted 50 guests at his Palm Springs, California, mansion to see him wed Garry Kief, 66, according to Radar Online, which first reported the story. E! reported that Manilow’s friend Suzanne Somers was in attendance at the ceremony, and the singer’s longtime assistant Marc Hulett performed the nuptials.The Brooklyn-born crooner was seen wearing a wedding ring but remained private about his romantic life.Manilow was briefly married to Susan Deixler in the ’60s.