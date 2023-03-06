Baskin-Robbins to host first ‘Bottomless Brunch’ to celebrate new Chick’n & Waffles flavor

Baskin-Robbins debuted its March flavor of the month — a brunch-inspired Chick’n & Waffles ice cream — on March 1. To celebrate, the ice cream chain is hosting its first “Bottomless Brunch” event on March 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baskin-Robbins store located at 1225 First Ave. in New York City.

“At Baskin-Robbins, we pride ourselves on bringing innovative flavors to market, which is why when we saw the growing popularity of Chicken & Waffles on menus, we knew we had to create a bold flavor that would change the way our guests enjoy Chick’n & Waffles,” said Baskin-Robbins’ Director of Brand Marketing Hannah Suits. “This flavor is a frozen twist on the iconic brunch dish, recreated in a deliciously deconstructed concept that is unique to our shops.”

The Chick’n & Waffles flavor combines creamy, savory, sweet and crunchy to create the classic brunch meal all in one scoop. It has a base of buttermilk waffle flavored ice cream filled with crispy chicken and waffle flavored bits and bourbon maple syrup flavored swirls for ice cream connoisseurs to enjoy.

Ice cream lovers who follow a meatless diet can try the new flavor as well; Baskin-Robbins said that it was crafted to mimic the taste of fried chicken, but “contains 0% real chicken and is 100% delicious.”

Bottomless brunch attendees will have access to unlimited free scoops of the new Chick’n & Waffles ice cream, while supplies last. Each guest will receive one free limited edition scoop cup and wristband that function as their ticket to the free scoops. Baskin-Robbins recommends guests arrive early to ensure they get their fill.

For more information, visit baskinrobbins.com/en/chickn-waffles-bottomless-brunch.