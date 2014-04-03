Behind the Curtain: Courtney Love planning Kurt Cobain musical

Courtney Love planning Kurt Cobain musical

Courtney Love is hoping to bring a Kurt Cobain musical to Broadway in the near future, as per the English magazine New Musical Express. “There would have to be a story, and a great story, one that hasn’t been told before,” Love told NME. “I would devote countless hours with an A-team to create a project that reflects Kurt in the most respectful but honest way possible”

Soho Rep fundraiser disrupted by building evacuation

A high-priced fundraiser for Off-Broadway’s Soho Rep, held Monday night at the Angel Orensanz Foundation in the East Village, was disrupted when a support beam gave in, leading to an evacuation of the building, as first reported by New York Magazine. It is assumed that the company will reschedule the event.

Spanish ‘Vagina Monologues’ to play Off-Broadway

A Spanish-language version of the long-running play “The Vagina Monologues” will play the Westside Theatre, which housed the original Off-Broadway production, starting May 6. Its Spanish title is “Los Monólogos de la Vagina.” It will be modeled after the Mexico City production, which has been running for 14 years.

‘Here Lies Love,’ ‘Great Comet’ lead Lortel nominations

The Lucille Lortel Awards, which recognizes excellence among Off-Broadway productions, announced its annual slate of nominations on Tuesday. The musicals “Here Lives Love” and “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” each received 11 nominations. The awards will be held on May 4 at NYU.

Anna Gunn, Billy Magnussen to have ‘Sex with Strangers’

Anna Gunn, who starred alongside Bryan Cranston on the television series “Breaking Bad,” has joined the cast of Laura Eason’s drama “Sex with Strangers,” which will be directed by David Schwimmer and play Off-Broadway’s Second Stage beginning July 8. Billy Magnussen (“Vanya and Sonia and Mash and Spike”) will co-star.

Lloyd Webber, Rice issue statement on controversial teacher

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, who co-wrote “Evita” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” before going their separate ways, have issued a joint statement regarding Alan Doggett, their late music teacher, who has been accused of child abuse. They claim that Doggett’s suicide in 1978 was a shock to them and that they were not aware that he was dangerous to children. Doggett is credited with having assigned Lloyd Webber and Rice to write “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

‘Finding Neverland’ revamp to play Boston

The musical version of the film “Finding Neverland,” in which Johnny Depp played “Peter Pan” creator J.M. Barrie, will play Boston’s American Repertory Theater next season under the direction of Diane Paulus (“Hair,” “Pippin”). The musical played London in 2012, received negative-to-mixed reviews and has since been extensively retooled.

‘Disaster!’ to end Off-Broadway run

“Disaster!,” the well-reviewed musical spoof of 1970s disaster films like “Earthquake” and “The Poseidon Adventure,” will end its Off-Broadway run at St. Luke’s Theatre on April 11. A recent addition to the cast is Max Crumm, who won the role of Danny in the 2007 Broadway revival of “Grease” through a reality TV contest.

Spotted ?

Vanessa Redgrave and Stephen Colbert at “Waiting for Godot” ? Billy Crystal and Tony Danza at “Heathers: The Musical” ? Darren Criss and Michael C. Hall at “If/Then” ? Taylor Swift at “Bullets Over Broadway” ? Lady Gaga at “Of Mice and Men.”