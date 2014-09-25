Taylor Louderman joins ‘Peter Pan’ and other theater news

Louderman joins ‘Peter Pan’ cast

Taylor Louderman, who starred in the cheerleader musical “Bring It On” on Broadway two years ago, has scored the role of Wendy in the upcoming live telecast of “Peter Pan” on NBC, joining a cast that already includes Allison Williams, Christopher Walken, Christian Borle and Kelli O’Hara. Also new to the cast is Alanna Sanders, a performer of Native American ancestry, who will play Tiger Lily.

Willard, Lewis, Fitzgerald to ride the ‘Show Boat’

Fred Willard, Norm Lewis and Christopher Fitzgerald have joined the cast of the New York Philharmonic’s upcoming concert production of the seminal musical “Show Boat,” which will be performed in early November and later broadcast on “Live from Lincoln Center.”

Lahr and Kushner to explore Williams at 92Y

John Lahr, whose new biography of the great playwright Tennessee Williams has been earning raves, will appear in conversation on Monday night at the 92nd Street Y in conversation with another famous American playwright, Tony Kushner (“Angels in America”). The book, titled “Mad Pilgrimage of the Flesh,” was released Monday.

‘Vanya and Sonia’ most popular play for pro theaters

Not counting works by Shakespeare and “A Christmas Carol,” Christopher Durang’s comedy “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” which won last year’s Tony for Best Play, will be this season’s most frequently-produced show at America’s professional theaters, according to a survey by Theatre Communications Group.

Grosses for ‘Matilda’ take a nose dive

It’s not unusual for some long-running Broadway musicals to struggle during September after a healthy summer. However, last week’s box office intake at “Matilda,” where the grosses went down to $672,778 and an overall 67.9% attendance rate, certainly caught attention. During the summer, the musical was still selling out and grossing well over a million dollars a week.

Spotted?

Tony Danza at “Love Letters” ? Aretha Franklin at “Aladdin” ? Debra Winger at “Scenes from a Marriage”? Lesley Ann Warren at “Cinderella.”