Behind the Curtain: ‘Once’ team tackling Disney’s ‘Pinocchio’

‘Once’ team and Disney working on ‘Pinocchio’

Disney is at work on a stage musical version of “Pinocchio.” According to the Daily Mail, director John Tiffany and playwright Enda Walsh, who worked together on “Once,” are developing the show with the goal of presenting it at London’s National Theatre.

‘Spring Awakening’ heading back to Broadway

An acclaimed West Coast revival of the Tony-winning 2006 adolescent rock musical “Spring Awakening” that incorporates both spoken English and American Sign Language, with both hearing and deaf actors, will transfer to Broadway for a limited 18-week run starting Sept. 8. Producer Ken Davenport went so far as to warn that no extension of the run is possible. Directed by actor Michael Arden, it was originally produced by Deaf West Theatre (which conceived the 2003 Broadway revival of “Big River”).

Misty Copeland going ‘On the Town’

Misty Copeland, who recently became the first African-American woman to be named a principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre, will join the cast of “On the Town” on Broadway for 12 performances from Aug. 25-Sept. 6. She will play poster girl Ivy Smith, who is featured in two of the show’s intricate ballet sequences.

‘Shakespeare in Love’ headed to Stratford

The stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning film “Shakespeare in Love,” which was a hit in London, will make its North American premiere at Canada’s Stratford Festival next year. The upcoming Stratford season will also include new productions of the musicals “A Chorus Line” and “A Little Night Music” and Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons.”

MuÃ±oz will be Miranda’s alternate in ‘Hamilton’

Javier MuÃ±oz will serve as the alternate for Lin-Manuel Miranda in the musical “Hamilton,” which will begin previews on Broadway next week. MuÃ±oz will play Alexander Hamilton once a week, with his first performance in the Saturday matinee show on July 18. He also played the role during the Off-Broadway run at the Public Theater.

James Bond parody musical in the works

There have been conflicting reports over whether a James Bond musical is on the way. Merry Saltzman, daughter of Harry Saltzman (who produced nine Bond movies), recently revealed that she is working on a Bond musical, but then MGM Studios said that Saltzman does not have the rights. In response, Saltzman has told Playbill.com that the musical will be a parody and thus does not require permission.

Caitlyn Jenner at “An American in Paris” -€¦ Robert Redford at “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” … Stephen Sondheim at “Penn and Teller on Broadway.”