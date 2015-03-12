Behind the Curtain: ‘Smash’ cast reunites for ‘Bombshell’ concert

‘Smash’ cast reunites for ‘Bombshell’ Monroe concert

Debra Messing, Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, Christian Borle and Will Chase — all former cast members of the now defunct Broadway-themed television series “Smash” — will all appear in the one-night-only concert of “Bombshell” (the Marilyn Monroe musical featured on “Smash”), which will take place on June 8 at the Minskoff Theatre. The concert will serve as a benefit for the Actors’ Fund. Tickets go on sale on April 14.

Cranston to repeat ‘All the Way’ as a film on HBO

Bryan Cranston, who played Lyndon B. Johnson last season on Broadway in Robert Schenkkan’s political drama “All the Way,” will star in a film version of the play for HBO, as per the Hollywood Reporter. Schenkkan recently premiered a second LBJ play, “The Great Society,” which has yet to play in New York.

‘Honeymooners’ cancels regional run, off to Broadway

The upcoming musical “The Honeymooners,” based on the classic television series, has canceled its plans to debut at Connecticut’s Goodspeed Opera House later this year and is apparently coming straight to Broadway, according to a Goodspeed news release. Its workshop cast included Hank Azaria, Megan Hilty, Michael McGrath and Leslie Kritzer.

‘Broadway Backwards’ raises record sum

Monday night’s “Broadway Backwards” concert at the Al Hirschfel Theatre, which marked the 10th anniversary of the series (where well-known performers recreate classic musical theater songs in a same-sex context), raised a record $466,717 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the LGBT Community Center. Much of the evening consisted of highlights from prior “Broadway Backwards” concerts, including “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Tituss Burgess leading the “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” sequence from “Dreamgirls.”

Vereen heading back to 54 Below for ‘Steppin’ Out’

Ben Vereen will bring his cabaret show “Steppin’ Out” back to 54 Below for a five-performance run starting Tuesday night. I saw the dynamic show back when 54 Below first opened in 2012. At one point, he sang “Stand Up for the Arts” (to the tune of “Stand By Me”) — and the audience instantly stood up. Vereen will include new songs this time around.

New ‘Hazel’ musical to be seen by the industry

A new musical inspired by the newspaper character Hazel (the full title is “Hazel: A Musical Maid in America”) will receive industry-only presentations in late May in order to stir up interest in a future professional production. Klea Blackhurst (best known as an expert impersonator of Ethel Merman) will play Hazel. Lucie Arnaz will direct.

Spotted

?Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman at “Josephine and I” … Emily Mortimer, Neil Patrick Harris, David Hyde Pierce, Charlie Rose and Victor Garber at “The Audience” … ?Kyra Sedgwick and Holly Hunter at “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” … ?Chevy Chase at “It’s Only a Play”? … Vanessa Hudgens at “On the Town.”