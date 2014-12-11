Behind the curtain: What’s happening in the theater world

Small-scale ‘Camelot’ revival wins praise

A scaled-down revival of the classic musical “Camelot” at Two River Theater in New Jersey has earned acclaim from both local and New York critics, leading to speculation over whether it could have an afterlife in New York. I checked it out myself last weekend. Although I missed the lavish orchestrations and production values traditionally associated with “Camelot,” director David Lee did manage to cut down a challenging, overstuffed musical into a workable format.

Win ‘Into the Woods’ tix

How badly do you want to get into an advance screening of “Into the Woods”? If you belong to a glee club or vocal group, you and your colleagues can submit a video of yourselves performing the end of the musical’s intricate prologue for a chance to win tickets. Stephen Sondheim himself will judge the contest. For more info, visit IntoThe WoodsContest.com.

‘Love Letters’

revival will close

The Broadway revival of A.R. Gurney’s two-actor pen pal drama “Love Letters,” which has featured different pairs of well-known actors every few weeks, will close on Sunday, having failed to catch on at the box office. It originally starred Brian Dennehy and Mia Farrow. Carol Burnett then took over for Farrow, and Alan Alda and Candice Bergen are currently doing the show. Upcoming casting was to include Stacy Keach and Diana Rigg, followed by Anjelica Huston and Martin Sheen.

Rita Wilson, Rosie Perez to join Larry David play

We still know little about “Fish in the Dark,” a play written by and starring Larry David that will come to Broadway in the spring. It was announced this week that the cast will also include Rita Wilson, Rosie Perez, Ben Shenkman and Jonny Orsini.

Spotted?

John Leguizamo, James Franco, Bryan Cranston, Jon Hamm and Emily Mortimer at “The Elephant Man.”