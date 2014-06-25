Best-selling authors tell their own Grand Central Terminal tales

New Yorkers and tourists alike have long been fascinated by the beauty and splendor of Grand Central Terminal.

In the wake of last year’s 100th anniversary of the terminal, 10 best-selling authors have created their own tales set at the iconic landmark on the same day, just after the end of World War II. The result, “Grand Central: Original Stories of Post War Love and Reunion,” to be released July 1, is a testament to the time period, and the building itself.



“These writers, a lot of whom write about this time period got to talking about how so many people have been through [Grand Central], and how many stories are there,” says editor Cindy Hwang, “and they decided to do this together.”



After reading each other’s stories the authors decided to weave their characters together, “A six degrees of separation so to speak,” Hwang says. Readers should look out for ‘Easter egg clues’’ that connect characters from one chapter to the next.



On Saturday, seven of the 10 authors will be in Grand Central Terminal from to meet fans and sign copies of the book. Karen White, best-selling author of “After The Rain,” Jenna Blum author of “Those Who Save Us,” and “Kristina McMorris of “Bridge of Scarlet Letters,” will be among the seven attending the event.



The authors and editors have teamed up with Grand Central and Penguin USA to offer a signed copy of the book, along with a $50 gift-card to Posman Books and a Penguin Random House tote bag, to three lucky winners who follow @GrandCentralNYC and @PenguinUSA and tweet their summer reading lists along with the hashtag #GrandReads. The contest will run through Friday and winners will be contacted via Twitter. More information can be found at www.grandcentralterminal.com.



If you go: Authors featured in “Grand Central: Original Stories of Post War Love and Reunion” will be signing copies of the book on Saturday at Posman Books Grand Central Terminal, 9 Grand Central Terminal, 212-983-1111, FREE