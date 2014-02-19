Bette Midler to make her Oscars performance debut

The Oscars this year are looking divine. Bette Midler, the two-time Oscar-nominated actress and Grammy Award-winning singer, will perform at …

Bette Midler, the two-time Oscar-nominated actress and Grammy Award-winning singer, will perform at the Oscars for the first time during the March 2 telecast, show producers announced yesterday.

The “Divine Miss M,” best known for the songs “Wine Beneath My Wings” and “The Rose” as well as her work in the films “Beaches” and “The First Wives Club,” confirmed the news on Twitter, tweeting, “Now that the news is out, what shall I sing at this years#Oscars?”

Early requests included “You Gotta Have Friends” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.”

Last year, Barbra Streisand performed at the Oscars for the first time in 36 years.