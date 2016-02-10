Beyonce adds Citi Field tour date to Formation World Tour

Beyonce’s has added a second Queens tour date to her World Formation Tour.

The pop star will be heading to Citi Field on June 7 and 8 this summer as a part of the tour, which kicks off in April. Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

News of the tour came moments after Beyonce’s much buzzed-about Super Bowl 50 halftime performance on Sunday. The addition of a second Citi Field tour date was announced on Wednesday.

Beyonce’s last tour, “On The Run,” with Jay Z, grossed $96 million and sold 832,769 tickets in North America, according to Billboard. This will be her first time performing at Citi Field.