Beyonce on TIME’s 100 most influential people cover

The singer is applauded as an inspiration to women.

Hillary Clinton, Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis made it into this year’s TIME magazine “100 most influential people” issue, but they can all step aside for Queen Bey.

Beyoncé scored the cover of the issue, the mag revealed Thursday, along with a flattering article written by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

“Beyoncé has insisted that girls ‘run the world’ and declared, ‘I’m not bossy, I’m the boss,'” Sandberg writes. “She raises her voice both on- and offstage to urge women to be independent and lead.”

Other featured entertainers include “Late Night” host Seth Meyers, written by Amy Poehler, and singers Miley Cyrus, written by Dolly Parton, and Pharrell Williams, written by Justin Timberlake. Actors Matthew McConaughey and Amy Adams also made the cut, and Lupita Nyong’o pens a piece on “12 Years a Slave” director Steve McQueen, while James Franco writes about performance artist Marina Abramovic, because you know he had to put his two cents in.

The TIME 100 issue hits newsstands Friday.