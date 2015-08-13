Beyonce reigns as #flawless queen of fashion on Vogue’s September issue

Bey is the first black musician and the third black woman on the cover of the annual mega issue.

Beyoncé reigns as queen of fashion, landing on the cover of Vogue’s famous September issue.

The 33-year-old superstar posted images from the accompanying photo shoot by photographer Mario Testino to her Instagram on Thursday.

Bey is the first black musician and just the third black woman ever featured on the cover of Vogue’s annual mega-issue. The first was Naomi Campbell in 1989, followed by Halle Berry in 2010. She’s been on two non-September Vogue covers, in 2009 and 2013.

On the cover, the “Drunk in Love” singer poses with wet hair in a lace and sequin gown by Marc Jacobs.

“The word diva is used for so many female performers, and it often means they have reputations for being difficult, but she exudes charm and a lovable quality,” Jacobs told the mag.

Stella McCartney also spoke to Vogue about Bey. “She’s the whole package: primal, rare, delicate, beautiful, and powerful,” the Brit designer, 43, said.

McCartney’s designs also feature in the photo spread, along with Givenchy and Atelier Versace.

The issue is on sale Friday in Target, before its official release on Aug. 25.